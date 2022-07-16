Insane in the membrane: New Ukraine aid package announced by U.S. | 12 July 2022 | The US announced on Tuesday that it will send an additional $1.7 billion in funding to Ukraine, in a bid to help President Volodymyr Zelensky pay public sector-employees. Joe Biden has previously told Americans that they would have to sacrifice their quality of life to prop up Kiev. The aid package, which was announced by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), was described as "direct budgetary aid" to "ensure the Ukrainian government can continue operating.." It is the second such tranche of aid announced by USAID in less than two weeks, bringing the agency's total spending on Ukraine to date to $4 billion... In total, the U.S. has allocated more than $55 billion worth of military and economic aid to Ukraine since February.