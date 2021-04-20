New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster | 19 April 2021 | A new study published this month by researchers from Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Carmel Medical Center in Haifa found that the risk of developing herpes zoster (HZ) infection following a coronavirus vaccination in people with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases (AIIRD) increases. HZ is characterized by a small, red rash that develops on the skin and itches. If complications develop, it can cause nerve damage and pain, including a prolonged burning session on the skin even after it goes away. The study was carried out on 491 patients with AIIRD and 99 controls at the hospitals. Of the 491 patients, 1.2% or six people developed HZ.