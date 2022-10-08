New virus detected in China infects 35 people | 10 Aug 2022 | Health authorities are on high alert after reports of a new virus have arisen in the People’s Republic of China. At least 35 people have been infected by Langya henipavirus (LayV) in China’s Shandong and Henan provinces in the northeast, according to Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control. The health agency cited a recent study from the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), which is titled "A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China." Researchers who monitored the infections found that LayV symptoms appear to share similarities with the flu, including fever, cough, headache, muscle soreness, fatigue, loss of appetite and nausea.