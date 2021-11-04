New West Virginia Law Removes Sales Tax on Guns, Ammo | 09 April 2021 | While California Democrats are looking to jack up the taxes on guns and ammunition in their latest attempt to punish those exercising their Second Amendment rights, the Republicans in charge of the West Virginia legislature are moving in the opposite direction. On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice signed H.R. 2499 into law, which will remove the state’s sales tax on firearms and ammunition starting on July 1st. Del. Gary Howell, the primary sponsor of the bill, tells Bearing Arms that in addition to scrapping the sales tax on firearms and ammunition, the legislation also offers important tax credits to manufacturers, making the state an even friendlier home to the firearms industry.