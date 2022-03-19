New woke NYC health commissioner sparks fury as he orders under-fives to be masked FOREVER: Furious parents slam the defund the police supporting mental health expert for 'torturing' kids

New woke NYC health commissioner sparks fury as he orders under-fives to be masked FOREVER and says his four-year-old isn't 'safe' without one: Furious parents slam the defund the police supporting mental health expert for 'torturing' kids --The health expert also said he doesn't plan to drop the city's workplace vaccine mandate anytime soon --Many slammed Vasan as "ridiculous" and "nuts," alleging he and the others in power are corrupt and 'torturing children' | 19 March 2022 | New York City's new health commissioner [COVIDIOT and Grade "A" sociopath] sparked outrage after announcing that children aged five and under should wear face masks indefinitely, bucking the national trend of ditching masks and going in the face of vast evidence that kids are at little risk from Covid-19. "I think it's indefinite at this point," Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Friday during a COVID-19 briefing in Queens. His comments sparked fear and fury among frustrated New York parents who face having to force their young children to keep wearing a mask in the face of mounting evidence that they are at little risk. Friday's remarks were made during his first-ever COVID press conference and have been met with anger online by many who accused him of "torturing children." "It should be us as parents choice if we want our children to wear a mask. Worry about the crime rate in NYC & not our children," Kimberly Raimondo stated. [Exactly.]