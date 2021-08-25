New York adds 12,000 COVID-19 deaths to tally after Cuomo exit | 25 Aug 2021 | Newly minted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has released updated data adding nearly 12,000 people to the state's official COVID-19 death toll following the end of the Cuomo administration. On Monday, his last day in office, outgoing embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reported about 43,400 COVID-19 deaths across the state. But late Tuesday, Hochul's administration said the state reported 55,400 fatalities, based on death certificate data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).