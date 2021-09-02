New York Adds Over 1,500 Coronavirus Fatalities to Long-Term Care Death Toll - Report | 08 Feb 2021 | New York State reportedly added over 1,500 coronavirus-related fatalities to its long-term care facility virus death toll, the Empire Center for Public Policy reported Sunday. The total number of long-term care facility deaths linked to the Chinese coronavirus "jumped by another 1,516" as the state continues to update its numbers following last month’s bombshell report from New York Attorney General Letitia James. The report found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) administration vastly undercounted the number of nursing home deaths "by as much as 50 percent." As the Empire Center for Public Policy detailed, reported deaths in New York's long-term care facilities have jumped 63 percent in the last ten days alone [probably from the COVID vaccines], although the Cuomo administration maintains that the changes do not affect the overall coronavirus death toll.