New York AG sends notice to Cuomo to preserve documents in sexual harassment probe | 05 March 2021 | New York Attorney General Letitia James said Friday that her office had sent a notice to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office asking it to preserve any records or files that may be relevant to the investigation into sexual harassment claims against the Democratic governor. The preservation request, a relatively standard part of law enforcement procedure at this stage of any inquiry, was made for members of Cuomo's staff including aides and includes electronic communications as well, a spokesperson for James confirmed to NBC News. This comes as James formally launched an investigation earlier this week into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo. [Hopefully, an investigation into Cuomo's involvement in the death of 15,000 residents in nursing homes - and subsequent cover-up - will soon follow.]