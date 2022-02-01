New York Bill Seeks to Forcibly Quarantine Covid-Positive Citizens, Force Jabs on Unvaccinated | 31 Dec 2021 | The New York Senate is preparing to vote on a bill that would allow the forcible removal of Covid-positive individuals who are "potentially dangerous to the public health." New York lawmakers appear to be pushing for quarantine camps for individuals who test positive for Covid-19. The bill, which is called the New York State Assembly Bill A416, will be voted on in the next legislative session on January 5, 2022. New rules include the "removal and detention of cases, contacts and carriers who are or may be a danger to public health…in the event that the governor declares a state of health emergency due to an epidemic of any communicable disease." ...Additionally, it also mentioned that individuals targeted for forced removal and quarantine will be detained in a medical or other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor. It would also allow the governor to force individuals to be vaccinated or undergo medical intervention regardless of consent. However, the bill does clarify "forcible administration of any medication" is not permitted without a court order, which then calls into question how easy it will be for state officials to acquire such orders.