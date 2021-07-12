New York City Announces First-In-the-Nation Vaccine Mandate for Private Companies | 6 Dec 2021 | Mayor Bill de Blasio announced what he called a first-in-the-nation vaccine mandate for private companies Monday... He's giving businesses just three weeks to make sure their workers are vaccinated. De Blasio said the city will release specific rules on Dec. 15, before the mandate takes effect Dec. 27. He said it will apply to in-person employees, but would not provide any details about enforcement. He also said there will not be a weekly testing option.