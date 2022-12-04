New York City Manhunt: Police Describe Subway Suspect as Black Male in 'Construction-Type Vest' | 12 April 2022 | New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the suspect in Tuesday’s New York City subway attack as a black male, approximately 5' 5" tall, "with a heavy build," and wearing a green "construction-type vest with a hooded sweatshirt." Breitbart News reported that the attack occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Initial reports said that five people were shot and numerous others injured. As time passed, CNN noted New York City Fire Department (FDNY) spokesperson Amanda Farinacci indicated, "Eight people were shot and eight others were injured following a shooting at a Brooklyn subway."