New York City Mayor Says He Will Mandate COVID Vaccines for Children This Fall | 1 July 2022 | New York City has famously handled COVID as poorly as any city on earth. From the initial surge and horrific death rates due in part to sending COVID positive patients back into nursing homes to infect other elderly residents, to masking toddlers, to private business vaccine mandates and discriminatory vaccine passports, New York has been a leading example of what not to do. While former mayor Bill de Blasio was responsible for many of the city's terrible policies, current mayor Eric Adams has made a concerted effort to double down and make them even worse. During a recent press conference, Adams explained that he’ll be making one of his most indefensible decisions yet: mandating the COVID vaccines for children. Adams said in response to a question that yes, the vaccines will be mandatory and that he and his team are still "meeting and discussing" and trying to come up with the "best way to do it."