New York City Teachers Who Refused COVID Jab Had Their Fingerprints and Personnel Files Sent to the FBI, NY Criminal Justice Services | 11 Feb 2023 | ...Look no further than what happened to New York City (NYC) teachers who refused the COVID shot. The conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is defending the teachers in state court, said the New York Department of Education (DOE) flagged the personnel files of NYC teachers who were fired because they declined the COVID vaccine. The teachers were assigned a "problem code" for not taking the shot. The files and the teachers' fingerprints were then sent to the FBI and the New York Criminal Justice Services. Audio proof is here.