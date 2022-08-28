New York City Using 14 Hotels to House Migrants Bused From Texas | 27 Aug 2022 | New York City is now using 14 hotels to house the migrants being bused by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The governor has been sending the flood of migrants in his state to liberal cities and states, as well as Washington, D.C. On Saturday, busses carrying 96 more migrants arrived in NYC from Texas. He has now sent over 1,500 to the sanctuary city as part of Operation Lone Star. "Texas is filling the gaps left in Biden's absence at our border," Abbott wrote on social media on Saturday. "We've made over 19K arrests, seized over 335.5M lethal fentanyl doses, & sent over 7,400 migrants on buses to DC & over 1,500 to NYC. While Biden ignores the crisis, Texas steps up."