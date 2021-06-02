New York climbs up list of states with highest COVID-19 nursing home mortality rate after true numbers revealed --Total nursing home deaths are now equal to about 14% of the state's pre-pandemic nursing home population | 05 Feb 2021 | New York rapidly climbed among the states with the highest number of coronavirus-related nursing home fatalities after officials recently revealed thousands of additional deaths. The state's total nursing home deaths are now equal to about 14% of its pre-pandemic nursing home population -- higher than the national average of 12% -- according to data from independent think tank, the Empire Center. That places New York 13th of all 50 U.S. states. It had fallen in at 35th based on the data it had previously released.