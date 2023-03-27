New York Close to Passing Statewide Gas Stove Ban on New Homes | 26 March 2023 | New York state is reportedly close to enacting the nation's first legislative ban on gas stoves for most new construction, including single-family homes and commercial buildings. Amid a statewide uproar over the plan, the Democrat-led state legislature is set to advance the move as part of Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget blueprint... If passed as is, the measure would prohibit the installation of "fossil fuel equipment" and building systems in the construction of new one-family and smaller multi-family homes, beginning on Dec. 31, 2025. The same prohibition would apply to new larger multi-family homes and commercial buildings starting on Dec. 31, 2028... Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.), who chairs the New York State Republican Committee, called Hochul a hypocrite for not getting rid of gas stoves in her home in Buffalo and the governor’s mansion in Albany. "Is it any surprise that Queen Kathy cooks on her gas stove when she flies around on private planes? New Yorkers are so sick of phony climate-warrior hypocrites and their 'rules for thee but not for me,'" the congressman told the New York Post in January. "Our state is in a crime and economic free fall and she's waging war on appliances."