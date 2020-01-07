Shut down this insanity NOW: New York county subpoenas people who won't talk to contact tracers --County Health Commissioner Patricia Ruppert 'Failure to comply will be costly - $2,000 per day.' | 01 July 2020 | Officials in New York are threatening fines and said subpoenas are being issued to a group of partygoers to compel them to speak with health officials about a gathering that could be responsible for a cluster of coronavirus infections. The party occurred in mid-June, according to media reports, in Clarkstown, N.Y., just north of New York City, where as many as 100 people were exposed to the outbreak. At least eight people have been infected and have refused to talk with county investigators.