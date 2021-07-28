New York COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government workers facing growing union backlash --One New York union says it is considering its legal options to fight the state's decision | 28 July 2021 | Public employee unions in New York are pushing back against newly-announced dictates requiring workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to regular testing for the virus. FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay blasted the mayor's decision following the news, saying his union -- which represents the city's 4,300 EMS workers -- took them by surprise with the move. "The city and the mayor cannot simply disregard the civil liberties of the workforce," he told The Associated Press. "The unions are really, really aggravated that the mayor sprung this on everybody," sanitation workers' union President Harry Nespoli told The New York Times. On Wednesday, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced there would be a requirement for vaccination or testing for public employees at the state level, too.