New York off-duty police officer shot in foot, remains in 'stable condition' - officials --New York City has witnessed an increasing number of police-involved shootings since the start of the year | 5 Feb 2022 | An off-duty New York Police Department officer was shot in the foot in Harlem on Saturday evening. The shooting, confirmed by Fox News, took place near West 126th Street and Broadway around 5:30 p.m. Speaking to Fox News, the NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information confirmed the off-duty officer was shot in the left foot and remains in "stable condition."