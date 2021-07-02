New York GOPer Claudia Tenney declared victor in last lingering House race | 05 Feb 2021 | Republican Claudia Tenney will be declared the winner of her nail-biting rematch against upstate Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi following a marathon three-month recount. The recount and reported irregularities has been a black eye on New York’s handling of elections amid the pandemic. "Every single valid vote that was cast in New York's 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted," wrote state Supreme Court Justice Scott Del Conte, oversee the disputed recount, in a ruling released Friday. Tenney led Brindisi by 109 votes -- 156,099 votes to Brindisi's 155,989.