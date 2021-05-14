New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Won’' Lift Mask Mandates for State | 13 May 2021 | Confusion continues as to whether a mask is required for certain activities. Today, New York Gov. (and murderer of 15,000+ elderly people) Andrew Cuomo added to that, saying that he's not ready to adopt federal calls for limits on mask-wearing for his state's residents. Cuomo said in a statement that he and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker had not decided if New York would adopt new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science [? Nope.] to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening," Cuomo said... That flies in the face of CDC recommendations.