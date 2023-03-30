Breaking: New York Grand Jury Votes to Indict Former President Trump --Trump has not yet been arrested but he will face arraignment on the charges, be fingerprinted, and may be handcuffed. | 30 March 2023 | A Manhattan grand jury has reportedly voted to indict former President Donald Trump over his alleged role in a payment to Stormy Daniels in 2016, making him the first former president to face criminal charges. The felony indictment is under seal but the exact charges are likely to be announced soon. A source with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed the indictment to Just the News. Trump has not yet been arrested but he will face arraignment on the charges, be fingerprinted, and may be handcuffed. The case involves a payment of $130,000 that Trump's then-personal attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels. Trump later paid the same amount to Cohen and listed that payment as a legal fee.