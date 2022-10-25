New York judge strikes down 'arbitrary and capricious' vaccine mandate for workers --New York City almost immediately appealed the judge's order. | 25 Oct 2022 | New York judge has struck down what it calls an "arbitrary and capricious" COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New York City workers, in a ruling that reinstates employees fired for not being vaccinated and entitles them to back pay. "The petitioners should not have been terminated for choosing not to protect themselves," Richmond County Judge Ralph Porzio wrote in his ruling Monday, in response to the case filed by 16 New York City employees after they were fired for not taking the vaccine. Porzio said the petitioners would be reinstated to full employment effective Tuesday, but it is unclear whether this has occurred.