New York Judge Strikes Down Governor Hochul's Mask Mandate | 24 Jan 2022 | A New York State Supreme Court judge on Monday ruled that Governor Kathy Hochul's mask mandate for schools and other public locations is unconstitutional. Judge Thomas Rademaker found that the governor and the state health commissioner did not have the authority to enact a mask mandate without the state legislature, given that the governor no longer has emergency powers. The mask mandate has been in place since mid-December, when the state saw a surge in the highly transmissible Omicron variant. In a statement Monday evening, Hochul vowed to appeal the ruling.