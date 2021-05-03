New York lawmakers strip Gov. Cuomo of emergency powers | 05 March 2021 | Gov. Andrew Cuomo wanted to play strip poker, according to one of his sex harass accusers -- now he's the one being stripped. New York state lawmakers moved Friday to rescind the emergency powers they granted to the Democratic to handle the coronavirus pandemic as outrage over his sexual harassment and nursing home cover-up scandals continues to mount. The New York State Senate backed the new restrictions on Cuomo's executive authority by a party-line vote of 43-20 on Friday afternoon. Lawmakers in the Assembly followed suit, voting 107-43 later Friday to strip Cuomo of the emergency powers.