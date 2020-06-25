Providing a distraction (with a useless, unenforceable quarantine) from the thousands murdered in nursing homes: New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to quarantine visitors from coronavirus hot spots | 24 June 2020 | Visitors from coronavirus hot spots will have to quarantine for 14 days if they set foot in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, the governors of those northeastern states said Wednesday. Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas have high, current infection rates to warrant this new quarantine advisory, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Residents of those states are not being barred from coming to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, so Wednesday's action is largely advisory.