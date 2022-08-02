New York official offers to host cheerleading state championship so teams can avoid vaccine requirement | 8 Feb 2022 | Cheerleaders from multiple Long Island high schools gathered on Tuesday to voice their support for changing the site of next month's state championships due to a COVID-19 vaccination requirement at the current venue, the Rochester Institute of Technology. "We just want to be able to be inclusive. We've been working together for so long and we just wanted to be able to finish the season strong," Alyssa-Kate DiGiantamasso, one of the cheerleaders, said at a press conference Tuesday. "So when half of our team is vaccinated, and half of them aren't, we just decided that instead of arguing with each other, we're going to respect each other's decisions." Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined the cheerleaders Tuesday and offered to host the cheerleading state championships at the Mitchel Field Athletic Center in Uniondale, New York, without a vaccination mandate.