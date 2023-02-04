New York plans to close key streets for Trump's arraignment | 1 April 2023 | New York City officials plan to close key streets in lower Manhattan as a security measure when former President Donald Trump appears in court on Tuesday to be arraigned, said a person familiar with the situation. Several streets surrounding the Manhattan courthouse, including Centre Street and Baxter Street, are expected to be closed to traffic, while other adjacent streets such as Worth Street and Canal Street, may also experience intermittent closures, the person said. Vehicles could also be prohibited from parking in the immediate area, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter isn't public. Preparations were already visible on Friday afternoon as court officials in the lower Manhattan courthouse readied for Trump's arraignment.