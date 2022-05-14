New York police say that 13 people shot, 10 dead, during 'mass shooting' at Buffalo grocery store | 14 May 2022 | Police in New York State said in a tweet on Saturday afternoon that it was on the scene of a "mass shooting" at a grocery store in Buffalo. During a press conference, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that 13 people were shot, and 10 people died as a result of the shooting, which is being investigated as a hate crime. Gramaglia said that an 18-year-old White male allegedly committed the shooting and was live-streaming it online. According to officials, the shooter traveled from "hours" outside of Buffalo. The shooting happened at Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.