New York Republicans announce Cuomo impeachment resolution: 'We believe the time has come' --Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and a federal probe into his administration's tally on COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes | 08 March 2021 | Republicans in the New York State Assembly on Monday announced an impeachment resolution against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, saying they believe the Democratic governor has lost "credibility and trust" and has an "inability to lead" the state of New York amid sexual harassment allegations leveled against him and investigations into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, alongside other Republicans, laid out the plan to introduce an impeachment resolution on Monday.