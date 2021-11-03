New York state assembly taking 'first step' to impeaching Cuomo --The news comes as the state filed a police report on an alleged incident involving potential criminal conduct | 11 March 2021 | The New York State Assembly is opening an investigation with full subpoena power, the first step in pursuing a potential impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid sexual misconduct allegations. "The Democratic Conference is taking the first step toward impeachment by opening an investigation with full subpoena power to obtain facts and testimonies under oath," Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim said in a statement obtained by Fox News Thursday. Albany police said Thursday they received a report from the New York State Executive Chamber, which is the governor's office, involving an incident with potential criminal activity.