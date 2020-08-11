New York State Bar Passes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendation | 07 Nov 2020 | The New York State Bar Association on Saturday passed a resolution urging the state to consider making it mandatory for all New Yorkers to undergo COVID-19 vaccination when a vaccine becomes available, even if people object to it for "religious, philosophical or personal reasons." The resolution, which was passed by a majority of the bar association's 277-member House of Delegates and which speaks on behalf of the 70,000-lawyer organization, includes conditions limiting its scope. Those include that the state government should only consider making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory if voluntary vaccinations fall short of producing needed levels of population immunity; that an assessment of the health threat to various communities be made so that perhaps the mandate can be targeted; and that a mandate only be considered after there is expert consensus regarding the vaccine's safety and efficacy...The report had recommended that it should be mandatory for all Americans to undergo COVID-19 vaccination, despite people's objections, with the one exception being the doctor-ordered medical reason for not being vaccinated. There was no language about the mandate being limited to New York state residents, and no language saying that a public recommendation made to the government should only be for a government to "consider" employing the mandate. [*We'll take your shot after you take ours.*]