New York state senate majority leader calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign | 07 March 2021 | State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is now calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo -- a sign of escalating pressure from members of his own party to step aside amid allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct. The Democratic governor said Sunday he has no plans to step down. Stewart-Cousins's decision to join a growing number of state Democratic lawmakers pushing for Cuomo to step down upped the pressure on the three-term governor, who appears to be losing his grip on the state capitol he has ruled for a decade.