New York Supreme Court Judge Saves 80-Year-Old Patient from Death by Ordering Hospital to Give Life-Saving Ivermectin | 15 Jan 2021 | The Buffalo News is reporting a story out of New York State where family members of an 80-year-old woman, Judith Smentkiewicz, did their own research after their mother was diagnosed with COVID and put on a ventilator, where she was only given a 20% chance to live. They read about Ivermectin and convinced one of the doctors in the ICU of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital to let her try it. However, she was soon transferred to a different section of the hospital away from the ICU, and the doctors there refused to allow her to continue taking Ivermectin. Amazingly, the hospital did not back down even when faced with a fight in court. They defended their right to deny this woman life-saving medication so they could effectively kill her. Fortunately, the Judge wasn't persuaded, and basically saved this woman's life.

On Jan. 8, Nowak ordered the hospital to "immediately administer the drug Ivermectin" to Smentkiewicz, court papers show.

"But the judge also told us verbally that Judith's family doctor would have to write a prescription for Ivermectin, which he did," Lorigo said. "In 46 years as an attorney, I've never seen another case where a family had to get a court order to continue a treatment that had already been started by a hospital."

"This lady was on a ventilator, literally on her deathbed, before she was given this drug," Lorigo told The Buffalo News about Smentkiewicz, a Cheektowaga resident. "As far as we're concerned, the judge's order saved this woman's life."