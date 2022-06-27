New York Supreme Court Strikes Down NYC Voting Rights for Foreign Nationals | 27 June 2022 | The New York Supreme Court has struck down a New York City law, passed by Democrats late last year, that sought to give municipal voting rights to nearly a million foreign nationals. As Breitbart News has chronicled, Democrats on the 51-member New York City Council approved a plan last month that allows more than 800,000 foreign nationals with green cards, visas, and work permits the opportunity to vote in citywide elections so long as they have resided in the city for at least 30 consecutive days. Subsequently, black Americans in New York City, along with naturalized American citizens, the New York State Republican Party, the Republican National Committee (RNC), and Democratic officials...sued Mayor Eric Adams (D) and the city's Board of Elections. The lawsuit noted that the New York State Constitution expressly states that voting rights are a privilege reserved for American "citizens."