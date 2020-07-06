OMG. The NYT published an editorial in February 2020 by Sirajuddin Haqqani, the deputy leader of the Taliban - but publishing an opinion piece by a US Senator is apparently a no-go: New York Times editorial page editor resigns amid staff fury over Senator Tom Cotton's op-ed | 07 June 2020 | The New York Times announced Sunday that Editorial Page Editor James Bennet is resigning -- amid reports of anger inside the company over the publication of an op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton about the George Floyd unrest last week. Bennet had apologized late last week after previously defending the piece, titled, "Send in the Troops." Cotton, R-Ark., called for the government to deploy troops to help quell riots and looting that emerged amid the anger over Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody last month. For his part, Cotton has criticized the Times for distancing itself from the op-ed. [Yes, but these days, even apologies aren't enough to satisfy the mob. You must kneel!]