New York Times Forced to Admit it Inflated Number of Children Hospitalized by COVID to 14 Times Higher Than Reality | 9 Oct 2021 | The New York Times was forced to issue a correction admitting it had inflated the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations of children by more than 800,000. The Times published an article Wednesday discussing the possibility of single-dose COVID-19 vaccines for children. In the original version, reporter Apoorva Mandavilli wrote "[n]early 900,000 children have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since the pandemic began." On Thursday, the Times corrected the article to say "[m]ore than 63,000 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 from August 2020 to October 2021."