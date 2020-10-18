New York Times Magazine Says the Biggest Threat to Free Speech...is Free Speech | 15 Oct 2020 | In another showing of proof that the fake news is in fact the enemy of the people, the New York Times Magazine has published an article arguing that the biggest threat to free speech…is free speech itself. Feminist author Emily Bazelon believes that government and corporate censorship must be used to save free speech, and she made her case very poorly in an op-ed riddled with Orwellian doublespeak. "It's an article of faith in the United States that more speech is better and that the government should regulate it as little as possible. But increasingly, scholars of constitutional law, as well as social scientists, are beginning to question the way we have come to think about the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech," Bazelon wrote, effectively arguing for an end to the Bill of Rights...Bazelon is arguing that since freedom of speech allows people like Trump and his supporters to speak freely, it must be sharply curtailed.