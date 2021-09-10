New York Times Pens Major Correction After Overstating Child COVID-19 Hospitalizations By Over 800,000 --NYT also corrected its previous lie that Sweden and Denmark did not halt use of Moderna vaccine | 8 Oct 2021 | The New York Times issued a correction Thursday saying it severely misreported the number of child COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States by over 800,000 cases. The NY Times report, "A New Vaccine Strategy for Children: Just One Dose, for Now," first reported that about "900,000 children have been hospitalized" with the virus since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. However, the article has since been corrected to say, "More than 63,000 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 from August 2020 to October 2021." A note from the editor was added to the article. "An earlier version of this article incorrectly described actions taken by regulators in Sweden and Denmark," the correction also said. "They have halted use of the Moderna vaccine in children; they have not begun offering single doses." The article, the editor added, "also misstated the number of COVID hospitalizations in U.S. children. It is more than 63,000 from August 2020 to October 2021, not 900,000 since the beginning of the pandemic."