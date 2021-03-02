New York Times Wants to Appoint 'Reality Czar' to Eradicate 'Disinformation' | 03 Feb 2021 | Last month, millions [sic] of Americans watched as President [sic] Biden took the oath of office and, in a high-minded Inaugural Address, called for a new era of American unity. Appoint a 'reality czar.' Several experts I spoke with recommended that the Biden administration put together a cross-agency task force to tackle disinformation and domestic extremism, which would be led by something like a "reality czar." It sounds a little dystopian, I'll grant. But let's hear them out. Right now, these experts said, the federal government's response to disinformation and domestic extremism is haphazard and spread across multiple agencies, and there's a lot of unnecessary overlap.