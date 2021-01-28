New York undercounted nursing home coronavirus deaths by as much as 50%, state AG says --James's report said that government guidance may have put residents at increased risk | 28 Jan 2021 | New York Attorney General Letitia James said that the state Department of Health underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%, according to a report released Thursday. The report holds New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's feet to the fire for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the early months of 2020, after he directed nursing homes in the Empire State to accept patients who had or were suspected of having COVID-19. The decision created an onslaught of COVID-19 cases that infected thousands of elderly patients and resulted in hundreds of deaths among the state's most vulnerable population. The state Department of Health reported that as of Jan. 27, 2021, there were 5,957 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus in nursing homes and an additional 2,783 presumed deaths. In assisted care facilities, there were 160 deaths and 52 presumed deaths.