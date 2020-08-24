New York University moves to implement racial segregation in student dorms | 24 Aug 2020 | Since late June, the Office of Residential Life and Housing Services at New York University (NYU) has been working closely with a small, student-led task force to make racially segregated housing a reality in undergraduate student dorms. On July 20, Washington Square News, the weekly undergraduate student newspaper of NYU, published an article titled "Student-Led Task Force Calls for Black Housing on Campus," in which they reported on the university's willingness to help implement residential communities open solely to "Black-identifying students with Black Resident Assistants." Since then, the university has officially given the project a green light, aiming to have NYU’s first segregated residential floor established by Fall 2021. ...Despite signs of minimal support from the undergraduate student body--the online petition has garnered a mere 1,105 signatures out of the 26,733 total undergraduates currently studying at NYU--the proposal for race-based housing has been warmly welcomed by the university administration.