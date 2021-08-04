New York Will Offer One-Time Payments of Up to $15,600 to Illegal Immigrants Who Lost Work During Pandemic | 08 April 2021 | New York lawmakers carved out a $2.1 billion Covid fund for illegal aliens who lost work during the pandemic. This is by far the largest in the country and dwarfed California's $75 million give away to undocumented people last year. The fund is part of a larger state budget agreement that will offer one-time payments of up to $15,600 to illegals. In order to receive the money, illegal aliens must prove they are New York residents who were eligible for Covid stimulus checks but didn't receive one due to their immigration status.