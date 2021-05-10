New York's largest healthcare provider fires 1,400 unvaccinated workers | 4 Oct 2021 | New York State's largest healthcare provider, Northwell Health, has fired 1,400 employees who refused to get COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a spokesman, Joe Kemp. As with other healthcare companies that have recently terminated workers for not complying with vaccine mandates, the fired employees represent a small percentage of Northwell's workforce of more than 76,000, all of whom are now inoculated. New York's vaccination mandate for healthcare workers went into effect last week. Several other states, including California, have imposed similar measures.