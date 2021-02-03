New York's leading Democrats reach deal to strip Cuomo's emergency coronavirus powers --The move comes as the governor is enmeshed in scandal | 02 March 2021 | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency powers would be limited by state legislators under new legislation, the leaders of the state's Democratic legislative majorities announced Tuesday. They said they had finalized a deal to strip Cuomo of his emergency coronavirus powers. It comes amid growing uproar surrounding his alleged treatment of women and his handling of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the state's nursing homes.