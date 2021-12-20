New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine | 20 Dec 2021 | New Zealand authorities on Monday said they had linked a 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine after the person suffered myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, after taking his first dose. The death is New Zealand's second linked to a known but rare side effect from the vaccine after health authorities in August reported a woman had died after taking her doses. "With the current available information, the board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual," a COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement. The man, who died within two weeks of his first dose, had not sought medical advice or treatment for his symptoms.