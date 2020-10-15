New Zealand party accuses Facebook of election interference after being removed from platform for Covid-19 'misinformation' --Move comes just two days before New Zealand holds a general election | 15 Oct 2020 | A New Zealand political party, Advance NZ, has cried foul after its Facebook page was removed, allegedly for containing falsehoods about the coronavirus pandemic. The ban comes just two days before a general election. In a statement, Facebook said that the page had been scrubbed due to “repeated violations” of its policy prohibiting misinformation about Covid-19 that could lead to physical harm. [Translation: disseminating truths about COVID-19 that sociopath Bill Gates dislikes.] The move comes just two days before New Zealand holds a general election. A spokesperson for Facebook insisted that the decision was in keeping with clearly laid out guidelines and was not politically motivated. Party co-leader Billy Te Kahika explained in a video message posted to Instagram that Advance NZ's page was shuttered as the party hosted a live broadcast on the platform. He described the move as "amazing" and a threat to "democratic New Zealand." In a statement, Te Kahika denounced Facebook for "election interference" and argued that his party has been "bravely questioning the government's approach to Covid-19."