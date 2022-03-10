New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern condemned for comparing free speech to 'weapons of war' at UN | 29 Sept 2022 | New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was blasted for comparing free speech online to "weapons of war" in a recent speech to the U.N. that critics called "authoritarian." At the U.N. General Assembly on Friday, Ardern announced a new initiative "to help improve research and understanding of how a person's online experiences are curated by automated processes..." Ardern then suggested that online speech is a weapon often used by those with evil intent. "But we have an opportunity here to ensure that these particular weapons of war do not become an established part of warfare. In these times, I am acutely aware of how easy it is to feel disheartened. We are facing many battles on many fronts," she said. Footage of the New Zealand prime minister’s speech went viral on Wednesday, with many commentators condemning her remarks. Independent journalist and The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald called out Ardern on Twitter. "This is the face of authoritarianism... And it's the mindset of tyrants everywhere," Greenwald wrote. "This is someone so inebriated by her sense of righteousness and superiority that she views dissent as an evil too dangerous to allow."