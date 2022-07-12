New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's popularity as preferred Prime Minister drops as Nationals surge ahead in polls | 6 Dec 2022 | New Zealand's Prime Minister [WEF dirt-bag] Jacinda Ardern and her Labour government are ending the year on a bad note as their popularity drops to record lows, according to a recent poll. Support for Ms Ardern is down to 29 per cent, marking her worst approval rating since coming into office in 2017, and slowly bridging the gap for Nationals leader Christopher Luxon as preferred prime minister. The latest 1News/Kantar poll also revealed the Labour Party has dropped one per cent to a 33 per cent primary vote, behind the National Party -- Labour's main opposition -- which now leads on 38 per cent... The results put Ms Ardern's government at risk of losing majority at next year’s election with the Nationals and ACT now projected to secure 64 MPs, more than the 61 required.