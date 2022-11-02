New Zealand Police Back Off as Freedom Convoy Protests Build | 11 Feb 2022 | An estimated 1,500 pro-freedom demonstrators continued to rally outside the New Zealand Parliament on Friday in defiance of the police and the government. They gathered in what was described as a carnival atmosphere just 24-hours after some 120 of their number were arrested and removed. After witnessing the shocking footage of how New Zealand's police handled the protesters, who were initially supported by politicians and allowed onto the lawn outside the Wellington parliament, alongside the mass arrests -- including a lady who was dragged naked by her hair across the lawn by the police -- the freedom convoy crowd has increased from 200 to 1,500... Deloitte also got the job tracking vaccines for the CDC in the United States in 2021, even though a black woman claimed that Deloitte ripped off her project.